Pillar Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $168,559.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

