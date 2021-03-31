PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PCN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 56,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,028. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 581,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 102,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 50,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

