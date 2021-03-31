PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of RCS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
