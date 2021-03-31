Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 22,810 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 2.6% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,557. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

