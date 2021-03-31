Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for about 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Main Street Capital worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $39.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -69.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

