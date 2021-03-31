Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $140.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

