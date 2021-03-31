Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,340 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,643. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.