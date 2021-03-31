Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 85.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 22,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 140.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ET traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. 274,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,347,553. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

