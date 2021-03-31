Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Altice USA makes up 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 231.8% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after acquiring an additional 720,171 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 180,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,266. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

