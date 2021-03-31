Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up approximately 2.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Motors by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in General Motors by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,866 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 717,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,737,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

