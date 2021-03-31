Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,805 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 2.0% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AER stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 16,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

