Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 66,667 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,667 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up approximately 2.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 779,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $7,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE FSKR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.