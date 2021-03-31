Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,235 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises 2.7% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $21,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

