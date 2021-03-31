Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 11.3% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $134.86. 159,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,397,840. The firm has a market cap of $165.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.