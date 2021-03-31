Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in March

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

