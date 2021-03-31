Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 9,492 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23.

On Monday, March 1st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00.

NYSE PINS traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,310. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

