Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 53,302 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 22nd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,256,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,893,310. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 5,550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

