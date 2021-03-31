Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,138. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.