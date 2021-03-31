Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of PVH opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. PVH has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

