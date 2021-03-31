Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Investar in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Investar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Investar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.