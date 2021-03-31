Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of FLIC opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

