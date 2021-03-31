Piper Sandler Comments on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCFC. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

