Piper Sandler Comments on The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STKS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of STKS opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

