Piper Sandler Comments on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,707,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

