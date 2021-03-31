Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

ITOS opened at $32.37 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.