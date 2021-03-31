Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CF Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $934,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

