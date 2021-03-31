Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of TELA opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,327.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 23.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 182.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 14.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

