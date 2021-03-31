Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ACBI stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

