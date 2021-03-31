Piper Sandler Weighs in on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

