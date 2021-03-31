Piper Sandler Weighs in on Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liminal BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

