Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

COOP opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,460,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

