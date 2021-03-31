Piper Sandler Weighs in on Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

ORRF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

