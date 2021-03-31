Piper Sandler Weighs in on Provident Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Provident Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.