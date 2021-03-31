Piper Sandler Weighs in on TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

