PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.72

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and traded as low as $0.89. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 16,841 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

