PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Cap of $2.61 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $10,266.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,589,770 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

