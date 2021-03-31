Pivot Token (PVT) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $963,484.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00049808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.00631503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

