PIVX Price Tops $1.59 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. PIVX has a total market cap of $103.62 million and $3.43 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

