PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.84 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $97.84 million and approximately $76.99 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.54 or 0.00917947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00368027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002139 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

