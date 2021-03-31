Pizza (PIZZA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.76 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $5,814.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001354 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00138106 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars.

