Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.46 and traded as high as C$4.75. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 29,108 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$59,040.00. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,650. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,388,144 shares of company stock worth $17,940,252.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

