Playkey (PKT) Price Down 17.6% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $828,346.41 and approximately $93,839.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playkey has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00046769 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,249.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00633244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00067453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

