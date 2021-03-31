Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. Playtika has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $573.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.63 million.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

