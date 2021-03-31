Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by Sidoti

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was downgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $367,791.54. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

