Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Update

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 781,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,789. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.