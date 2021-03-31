Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 166,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 557.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NYSE PLYM opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

