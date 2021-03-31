PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $69,894.10 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

NASDAQ PMVP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 246,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,959. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.11.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

