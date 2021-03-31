PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 33,626 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $1,093,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $1,179,361.92.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.89. 246,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

