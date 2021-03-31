pNetwork (PNT) Price Reaches $2.36 on Top Exchanges

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00003999 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 2% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $66.26 million and $20.30 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00640671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026758 BTC.

pNetwork Token Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,121,166 tokens. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

Buying and Selling pNetwork

