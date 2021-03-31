Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Po.et has traded up 216.2% against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $23,565.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.92 or 0.00651732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00026565 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

